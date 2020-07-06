Advertisement

Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell shown posing on British throne

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was pictured posing on a British throne beside actor Kevin Spacey.
Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was pictured posing on a British throne beside actor Kevin Spacey.(Source: Daily Telegraph/CNN)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A photo has emerged showing Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged accomplice of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, posing on a throne at Buckingham Palace.

The picture, which shows Maxwell beside actor Kevin Spacey, was apparently taken in 2002. It was published by the UK-based Daily Telegraph newspaper on July 3.

Epstein was facing sex trafficking charges when he died by suicide in jail last year.

Authorities have arrested and charged Maxwell for her alleged role in helping Epstein recruit girls as young as 14 to sexually abuse.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Maxwell and Spacey – who also has faced allegations of sexual misconduct – were invited into the throne room by Prince Andrew, who has come under public pressure to explain his relationship with Epstein and allegations by one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre said she was forced into sexual encounters with Prince Andrew while she was underage. Prince Andrew has denied the allegation.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the photograph of Maxwell and Spacey. A spokesperson for Prince Andrew also declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Treasury names 700,000 small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

Coronavirus

FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
The FDA warns that hand sanitizers using methanol, or wood alcohol, instead of ethanol could be hazardous to your health.

National

Trump calls NASCAR ‘noose’ controversy a hoax, says removal of Confederate flag lowered ratings

Updated: 32 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR in a Monday morning tweet, calling the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama a hoax.

National

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
A federal judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.

Latest News

National Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: 1 hour ago
The ruling, just under four months before the 2020 election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

National Politics

Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban

Updated: 1 hour ago
The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, only arose after Congress in 2015 created an exception in the law that allows the automated calls for collection of government debt.

Coronavirus

FDA adds to list warning of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 1 hour ago
The FDA updated an earlier advisory, adding more hand sanitizer products that may contain methanol it recommended people not use.

National

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Frances D'Emilio
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Ennio Morricone produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

National

$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

National

Suspected bubonic plague case reported in China’s Inner Mongolia region

Updated: 2 hours ago
While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious threats remain, with local health authorities announcing a suspected bubonic plague case in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.