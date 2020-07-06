Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

MIAMI (AP) — Hospitals are fast approaching capacity a number of states, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb. The dour news comes as the U.S. emerged from a Fourth of July weekend of picnics, pool parties and beach outings that health officials fear could fuel the rapidly worsening outbreak. The see-saw effect of eased restrictions and then increases in cases is seeing a number of states reverse course and start to clamp down.

WASHINGTON (AP) — To win Florida and other pivotal swing states in November, Joe Biden is not only hoping to run up the score against President Donald Trump with Latino voters but also to push the community’s turnout to levels far higher than when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” That means using data modeling of voter populations to produce ads and customize political outreach efforts aimed at individual ethnic groups within the larger Latino community. The Republican Party has also tailored messages to Latinos from different backgrounds.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a preliminary investigation shows that a man who exchanged gunfire with suburban Dallas police officers after shooting and injuring his wife over the weekend died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Irving police say 59-year-old Rogelio Castro died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say his wife has been released from the hospital. Police say officers responded Saturday morning to a call from a woman who said she had been shot by her husband. Officers found him in the backyard of a neighboring property, where he and officers fired their weapons.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says it will ask a court to halt the order.