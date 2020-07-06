Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GLOBAL

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

MIAMI (AP) — Hospitals are fast approaching capacity a number of states, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb. The dour news comes as the U.S. emerged from a Fourth of July weekend of picnics, pool parties and beach outings that health officials fear could fuel the rapidly worsening outbreak. The see-saw effect of eased restrictions and then increases in cases is seeing a number of states reverse course and start to clamp down.

1 ad, 3 accents: How Democrats aim to win Latino votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — To win Florida and other pivotal swing states in November, Joe Biden is not only hoping to run up the score against President Donald Trump with Latino voters but also to push the community’s turnout to levels far higher than when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” That means using data modeling of voter populations to produce ads and customize political outreach efforts aimed at individual ethnic groups within the larger Latino community. The Republican Party has also tailored messages to Latinos from different backgrounds.

Police: Man who traded gunfire with Texas police killed self

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a preliminary investigation shows that a man who exchanged gunfire with suburban Dallas police officers after shooting and injuring his wife over the weekend died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Irving police say 59-year-old Rogelio Castro died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say his wife has been released from the hospital. Police say officers responded Saturday morning to a call from a woman who said she had been shot by her husband. Officers found him in the backyard of a neighboring property, where he and officers fired their weapons.

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says it will ask a court to halt the order.

DOD says soldier from Texas died in accident in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says a 21-year-old soldier has died in a vehicle accident while serving in Afghanistan. Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, from San Antonio, Texas, died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident on Friday in Farah, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation. Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.

Lawyer: Remains of missing Texas soldier identified

DALLAS (AP) — A family lawyer says Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas. Attorney Natalie Khawam says remains found Tuesday buried near Fort Hood belong to Spc. Vanessa Guillén. Guillén had been missing since April. Investigators say she was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier who took his own life last week. Human remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Fort Hood, in the search for Guillen.

Convicted Florida killer back in Minnesota on murder charges

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Florida so she could assume her identity has been returned to her home state to face trial on allegations that she killed her husband in 2018. Lois Riess is being held at the Steele County Detention Center in Owatonna on charges of first- and second-degree murder. She’s accused of fatally shooting David Riess at their home in Blooming Prairie in March 2018. Prosecutors say Riess drove to Florida afterward, befriended Pamela Hutchinson and fatally shot her at a Fort Myers Beach condo. She received a life sentence in Riess' death.

Texas leaders warn of hospital capacity, ask for lockdowns

DALLAS (AP) — Leaders in two of Texas’ biggest cities are calling on the governor to empower local governments to order residents to stay home as the state’s continued surge in confirmed cases of the coronavirus tests hospital capacity. Austin Mayor Steve Adler tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that he wants Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott to return control to local governments. He says hospitals are facing a crisis. In the Houston area, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says a stay-at-home order is needed. Both are Democrats. The state says a record 8,181 Texans with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday.

Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

