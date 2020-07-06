Police ask for help in search for missing Central Texas teenager

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police Monday asked for the public’s help in the search for a Nolanville teenager who’s been missing for more than a week.

Madison McCain, 15, has been missing since June 28, police said.

She was last seen in Austin, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Nolanville Police Department at (254) 698-6335.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.