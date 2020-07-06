Advertisement

Police ask for help in search for missing Central Texas teenager

Madison McCain, 15, has been missing since June 28, police said. (Police Dept. photo)
Madison McCain, 15, has been missing since June 28, police said. (Police Dept. photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police Monday asked for the public’s help in the search for a Nolanville teenager who’s been missing for more than a week.

Madison McCain, 15, has been missing since June 28, police said.

She was last seen in Austin, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Nolanville Police Department at (254) 698-6335.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Hood officials confirm remains were those of missing soldier

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Robyn Geske
DNA analysis confirmed that remains found last week near the Leon River were those of missing Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, post officials said Monday evening.

News

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in Central Texas; more than 4,600 cases confirmed

Updated: 1 hour ago
The new coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Central Texas where the total number of confirmed cases rose to more than 4,600 Monday while the statewide total increased to more than 200,000.

News

Texas congresswoman, 87 colleagues support review of Guillen case

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Texas congresswoman and 87 members of Congress are supporting an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of a 20-year-old soldier who was found dead more than two months after she disappeared.

News

Victim of deadly shooting outside local convenience store identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police Monday identified the 22-year-old victim of a weekend shooting outside a local convenience store.

Latest News

Our Town

Temple: Would-be auto burglar caught on camera

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A surveillance camera captured video of a would-be auto burglar in Temple.

News

Central Texas firefighters stayed busy over the holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas firefighters responded to dozens of calls over the Fourth of July weekend, and most of them were fireworks related.

News

Authorities investigate weekend fire that destroyed an area church

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Authorities are investigating a weekend fire that destroyed an area church.

State

Weekend crash on Texas highway leaves 3 dead including girl, 8

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gary Bass, KLTV
A weekend crash on a Texas highway left three people dead including an 8-year-old girl.

State

Texas teenager loses eye in fireworks accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Texas teenager lost his eye in a firework accident Saturday night.

News

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.