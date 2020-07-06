Rain Chances Turn Into Heat Late This Week!

We’re charging head-first into a split week of weather in Central Texas. The first part of the week features below normal temperatures with some scattered rain, but high pressure is expected to build later this week and send temperatures soaring into the triple-digits for quite some time. A few scattered showers will dot the landscape this morning, mainly near and east of I-35, but should slowly wane by lunch time. Morning rain chances near 40% drop to 20% around noon but should climb back to 40% late today. As temperatures late this afternoon warm into the low-to-mid 90s, pop-up rain and storms are expected to form. Although rain chances are decently high today, there will for sure be some cities and towns that miss out on rain.

Any showers and thunderstorms that form this afternoon should slowly diminish after sunset and we’ll be mostly dry by midnight. It looks like another round of scattered rain and storms should return before sunrise Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should be around for a fair part of the morning but should diminish some during the afternoon. Rain chances are near 50% Tuesday and the additional scattered rain is expected to hold high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Unfortunately, rain chances drop out of the forecast Wednesday and heat is expected to build as high pressure moves back into the Central and Southern Plains. Highs on Wednesday should be close to average in the mid 90s but upper 90s and triple-digits return Thursday and Friday. As high pressure takes control, temperatures are expected to range from 100° to 106° Saturday through the middle of next week. Sunshine will be abundant and humidity will be elevated too so heat index values may climb as high as 110° Saturday through at least next Wednesday.

