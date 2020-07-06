Advertisement

Rain & Pleasant Temps Today & Tomorrow...Heat Takes Over by Week’s End

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
We’ve got showers and thunderstorms firing up in Central Texas this evening and for tonight. We will see the highest chances Waco and to the north and east but overall the chance stays about 50% areawide. We could see pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lighting in the stronger storms but overall potentials for severe storms is low. It’ll be a good idea to keep an eye on the weather if you have evening plans. We will keep rain chances around overnight and early on Tuesday morning too, so if you don’t see rain this evening...there’s a few more chances to get wet.

More rain comes Tuesday morning and the set up will be similar. Pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds in the stronger storms, and lightning will all be possible. We will likely see a wave of rain in the morning and another wave of rain possible in the afternoon. We could see anywhere from about .25″ to 1″, with isolated higher totals, between today and tomorrow. High temperatures should be nice tomorrow -- in the upper 80s and a few low 90s around. There is a small chance for some lingering rain on Wednesday, but by then, most will be dry as things heat up into the mid 90s.

Unfortunately, rain chances drop out of the forecast Thursday and heat is expected to build as high pressure moves back into the Central and Southern Plains. Highs on Wednesday should be close to average in the mid 90s but upper 90s and triple-digits return Thursday and Friday. As high pressure takes control, temperatures are expected to range from 100° to 106° Saturday through the middle of next week. Sunshine will be abundant and humidity will be elevated too so heat index values may climb as high as 110° Saturday through at least next Wednesday.

