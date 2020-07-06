Advertisement

Several Texas cities worry hospitals may run out of beds in two weeks or sooner

File Photo
File Photo(KSFY)
By VALERIA OLIVARES
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Texas Tribune) - Local officials and experts in Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Fort Worth have expressed concerns in recent days that increasing coronavirus hospitalizations could overwhelm their intensive care capacities, with some saying it could happen in less than two weeks.

As Texas hit another record high Sunday, reporting 8,181 people hospitalized for the new coronavirus, local officials predicted cities could soon run out of space to care for the sickest patients. The state reported that there still are 13,307 available staffed hospital beds, including 1,203 available staffed ICU beds statewide, but hospital capacity varies greatly by region.

On Sunday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the Austin American-Statesman that hospitals there could be overwhelmed in the "next 10 days to two weeks" if the amount of people admitted because of the coronavirus continues to increase, adding that 434 out of 1,500 Austin-area hospital beds for coronavirus patients are occupied.

The San Antonio Express-News also reported that the city’s hospitals could be overrun with patients in the next week or two, noting that the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in that area’s trauma service region rose by 55% in the past week.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday that Rajesh Nandy, an associate professor of biostatistics and epidemiology in the UNT Health Science Center’s School of Public Health, warned that Tarrant County hospitals could reach capacity in about three weeks.

As of Saturday, 10 of 12 hospitals in Texas' Rio Grande Valley had already reached capacity as the number of people being hospitalized for the coronavirus more than doubled over the last two weeks.

Ten of Texas’ trauma service regions have more than 70% of their beds filled, with six of those regions reporting their beds are at least 80% filled, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texans in most counties to wear masks in public. The mandate warns people living in counties with more than 20 active coronavirus cases that first-time violators will face a warning while repeat offenders could face a $250 fine.

Adler and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo urged Abbott in television appearances Sunday to give cities the power to issue stay-at-home orders in order to fight the spread of the virus.

“What I’m being told is that there’s not the staffing to go along with the surge, and if this is happening in Austin, Dallas and Houston and San Antonio all at the same time, we’re in trouble,” Adler told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

Adler added that while he appreciates Abbott mandating the use of face masks, he believes the lack of a united messaging has put the state in danger and hopes the message "hasn't come too late."

Hidalgo expressed similar concerns on ABC’s “This Week.”

“As long as we’re doing as little as possible and hoping for the best, we’re always going to be chasing this thing. We’re always going to be behind, and the virus will always outrun us,” she said.

Disclosure: Steve Adler, a former Texas Tribune board chairman, and the UNT Health Science Center have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID: 19: Texas case count rises by 7,300, area count tops 4,000

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The state reported more than 7,300 new cases of COVID-19 and the regional count rose by almost 400 on the first day of the long Independence Day weekend Friday.

Health

Area hospitals OK for now, despite COVID-19 surge

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately
Area hospitals are managing the surge in COVID-19 cases in some area counties, but planners are considering what to do if they no longer can.

Health

McLennan County Jail starts testing inmates for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
With dozens of jailers quarantined for COVID-19,, inmates at the McLennan County Jail are now being tested for the virus, too.

Health

Texas governor issues face mask order; violators could be fined

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas that includes fines for violators.

Latest News

Health

Wanted: Hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Researchers are looking for hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study.

Health

Another local mayor wants to require residents to wear face masks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Another local mayor wants to require residents to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

Health

Texas woman spits on 7-Eleven counter after being told to wear a mask

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By AP
A woman became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a Texas 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase.

Health

College students threw parties to see who would get COVID-19 first

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
Officials say several college students threw “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who’d get the virus first.

Health

Vanilla Ice to perform 4th of July weekend concert near Austin as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT
|
By CASSANDRA POLLOCK
Plans for the concert drew outrage due to public health warnings that large gatherings can accelerate the spread of the coronavirus. But as of Wednesday night, only 84 tickets had been sold.

Health

More than 300 children in Texas day cares have caught COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By REESE OXNER
Nationwide, coronavirus transmission rates among children have appeared to be low, partly explaining the push to reopen schools. But Texas day cares are seeing cases increase quickly.