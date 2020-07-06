Sherman teenager loses eye in firework accident

Advertisement

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman teen lost his eye in a firework accident Saturday night.

“It just immediately exploded,” Tammy Williams said.

Williams said 16-year-old Chauncey Wilson has lived with her in Sherman for about a year.

They were at a friend’s house in Howe setting off fireworks for the Fourth of July.

She said Chauncey bent over to light an artillery shell firework, with his face over it but he didn’t get away in time.

”The first one Chauncey set off just automatically blew up and when right in his eye and he stood up and had his hand on his eye, took a couple of steps, hollered for his mom, and fell down to the ground,” Williams said.

Williams said they immediately called 911, and he was flown to a hospital in Plano.

”Once he got to Plano we found out that they did a cat scan and found out that there was nothing left of his eye,” Williams said.

Williams said Chauncey went into surgery Sunday afternoon.

”I spoke with him earlier this morning and he said that he could just get another eye and I told him you know, Chauncey I don’t think it works like that baby,” Williams said.

An injury that will likely affect Chauncey for the rest of his life.

”I was very scared and very worried at the same time, it’s going to be something totally devastating for him to have to go through at such a young age,” Williams said.

Williams says they’ve set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his hospital bills.

