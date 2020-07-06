Advertisement

Tell-all book by Trump niece to be released next week

The publisher of a tell-all book about President Donald Trump by his niece will be released next week. (File)
The publisher of a tell-all book about President Donald Trump by his niece will be released next week. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The publisher of a tell-all book about President Donald Trump by his niece will be released next week.

The announcement Monday by publisher Simon & Schuster means the book by Mary Trump will be available for readers on July 14, two weeks earlier than planned.

The announcement comes after a New York court ruled last week that the book could be released over the objections of Mr. Trump's brother.

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is expected to contain a number of allegations about Mr. Trump’s behavior, including his derisive treatment of his father after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its races and is going after its only Black driver.

Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

Politics

Did Trump know about Russian bounties?

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By AP
The White House says President Donald Trump was never briefed on intelligence that Russia had put a bounty on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan because there wasn’t corroborating evidence.

Politics

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump begins his Independence Day weekend with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands.

Latest News

Politics

Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
|
By AP
Online petitions have circulated for years to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma for Congressman John Lewis.

Politics

Herman Cain treated for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By AP
2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital.

Politics

US jobs surge: Trump sees sunshine, Biden ‘no victory yet’

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By AP
As Republicans and Democrats fight to spin Thursday’s jobs numbers to their advantage, both sides face tremendous political risks on a defining issue heading into the presidential election.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely asserts Biden was fed questions

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By Alexandra Jaffe
President Donald Trump has fabricated a complaint that Democratic rival Joe Biden was fed questions at a news conference and read his answers from a teleprompter. This didn’t happen.

Business

Congress extends relief program for COVID-slammed businesses

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By AP
The House has easily passed a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses slammed by the coronavirus, speeding the measure to President Donald Trump.

Politics

Poll: About 7 in 10 white evangelicals approve of Trump

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By AP
About 7 in 10 white evangelical Protestants approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of his job, according to a new survey.