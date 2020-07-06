Temple: Would-be auto burglar caught on camera
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Police released surveillance video Monday of an attempted pickup truck burglary in Temple.
The attempted break-in occurred Sunday night near Stanford Drive.
A driver picked up the suspect.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.
Police also released video of an attempted break-in last Thursday on Sandstone Drive.
