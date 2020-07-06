Temple: Would-be auto burglar caught on camera

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Police released surveillance video Monday of an attempted pickup truck burglary in Temple.

The attempted break-in occurred Sunday night near Stanford Drive.

A driver picked up the suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

Another unidentified person attempting to break into a vehicle last night near Stanford Drive. A driver then comes to pick them up, and leaves the scene. Please contact TPD at 254-298-5500 if you have any information on this incident. Posted by Temple Police Department on Monday, July 6, 2020

Police also released video of an attempted break-in last Thursday on Sandstone Drive.

Temple Police Dept is seeking any information in reference to a recent car burglary attempt. The incident occurred last Thursday near Sandstone Drive. If you have any information on the identity of this individual, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500. Posted by Temple Police Department on Monday, July 6, 2020

