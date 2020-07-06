Treasury names 700,000 small businesses receiving government loans

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Treasury Department says it is releasing on Monday the names of more than 700,000 companies that received funds from the government’s small business lending program, a massive effort intended to support the economy as states shut down in April to contain the viral outbreak.

Treasury identified just a fraction of the total borrowers, naming only those companies that got more than $150,000.

Those firms made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies that received loans.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)