Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

resident Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its races and is going after its only Black driver.
By AP
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its races and is going after its only Black driver.

After a weekend spent stoking division, Mr. Trump wrongly accused Bubba Wallace of perpetrating “a hoax” after one of his crew members discovered a rope shaped like a noose in a garage stall.

Federal authorities ruled last month that the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime.

Mr. Trump is asking whether Wallace has “apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid.”

