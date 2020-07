Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its races and is going after its only Black driver.

After a weekend spent stoking division, Mr. Trump wrongly accused Bubba Wallace of perpetrating “a hoax” after one of his crew members discovered a rope shaped like a noose in a garage stall.

Federal authorities ruled last month that the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime.

Mr. Trump is asking whether Wallace has “apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)