Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide uptick for markets

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street is closing higher, joining a worldwide uptick by markets on Monday, as stocks push higher on hopes that the economy can continue its turnaround despite all the challenges ahead of it.

The S&P 500 is 1.6% higher at the close, following up on similar gains in Europe and Asia. Dealmaking lifted shares of Uber and Berkshire Hathaway.

Treasury yields climbed after data showed improvements in the United States and Europe.

They’re the latest buoyant moves for markets, where investors are focusing on improvements and stimulus that central banks are supplying rather than on how damaged the economy remains.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)