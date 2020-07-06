Weekend crash on Texas highway leaves 3 dead including girl, 8

HARRISON COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - An 8-year-old girl was among the three people who died after a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 59 in Harrison County Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 59 approximately two miles south of Marshall.

The preliminary crash report shows that Felecia Sarah-Rach Jefferies, 30, of Marshall, was driving a 2016 Ford Expedition when she went into the cross-over facing east between US 59′s north and southbound lanes to turn onto the Liberty cutoff, the press release says.

At the same time, Di'ar M. Johnson, 21, of Memphis, Tenn., was driving a 2020 Kia Optima north on US 59 in the outside lane.

"The driver of the Ford failed to yield the right of way to the Kia, moving out of the crossover into its path," the press release says.

"The Kia struck the Ford on its right side, both vehicles entered the east ditch."

The Expedition rolled over before it came to rest on the east side of US 59 in a private driveway, and the Optima wound up facing north in a private drive on the east side of US 59, the press release says.

Jefferies, who wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and an 8-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene by a Harrison County justice of the peace, and they were taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall, the press release says.

A 10-year-old boy who was also riding in the Expedition was taken to LUS Medical-Shreveport and was listed in serious condition.

Johnson was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall and was listed in serious condition, the press release says.

A passenger, 21-year-old Mason Mitchell, also of Memphis, Tenn., was also taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall.

He was also listed in serious condition.

Another passenger in the optima, 24-year Corielle Gray, of Bolivar, Tenn., was taken to the same hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries, the press release says

Another Harrison County justice of the peace pronounced him dead at the hospital.

