With a view toward Iran, Israel launches spy satellite

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel says it has successfully launched a new spy satellite as its leaders hint that Israel was behind a massive fire at an Iranian nuclear site last week.

The developments ratchet up a covert war between the bitter Mideast enemies.

The possibility that Israel was responsible for the fire at the heavily fortified Natanz facility would mark another in a series of daring strikes against Iran’s nuclear program attributed to Israel, while also raising the chances of Iranian retaliation on either Israeli or Western targets in the region.

The satellite was launched Monday.

