Woof Warning: Dog alerts owner to house fire next door

Roux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Roux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois.(Franklin Fire Department)
By AP
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee authorities said a dog became a hero on the Fourth of July by alerting her owner to a house fire next door.

Franklin Fire Department officials said the 3-year-old Belgian Malinois named Roux woke her owner up Saturday night with frantic barks.

Owner Jeff LeCates opened his door to see his neighbor's home on fire.

Officials said LeCates woke his neighbor up and used a garden hose on the fire until officials came.

No one was injured.

Officials said the fire was started by consumer fireworks.

The same neighbor helped LeCates adopt Roux 15 months ago.

