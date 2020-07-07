Advertisement

AdventHealth keeping close eye on ICU beds after COVID-19 case increase

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Local officials and experts in multiple cities state-wide have expressed concerns that increasing Coronavirus patients could overwhelm hospital intensive care units in a matter of weeks.

Karen Percell, executive director of quality management at AdventHealth, says the situation is rapidly evolving and they’re keeping a close eye on it.

“Locally, we’re definitely seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted,” she said.

“The good news about that is while the number of patients admitted are increasing, the severity is not that critical so we still have a good number of beds left.”

Without disclosing any official numbers, Percell says that their locations are 30% occupied with COVID-19 patients.

She added that AdventHealth is continuing to communicate with the Bell County Health District and other local hospitals to make sure they’re fully prepared as the pandemic continues. A big concern going forward is a rapid increase of patients.

“Hospitalizations themselves are very stressful,” she said.

“We don’t want to see that happen.”

AdventHealth is also looking into increasing the amount of beds available in the event of a surge.

Percell says that during the pandemic, people may be hesitant to seek medical help for a number of conditions, but that’s the worst thing they can do.

“If you think you’re getting sick, I would just say present and let the healthcare experts really figure that out,” she said.

“If you wait too long assuming the worst, that’s when people tend to be more ill and take up more time and need a lot more exhaustive services.”

