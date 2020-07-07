Advertisement

AMBER alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing from Baraboo, Wis.

Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
By Jackson Danbeck and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo, Wisconsin, who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Baraboo police say Kodie B. Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean overalls.

A ground search started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and a family member tells NBC15 crews that volunteers from the community are helping with the search in a wooded forest near Baraboo. Anyone in the community who wants to help in the search is asked to go to the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 2nd Street, to check in.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a separate release that Kodie recently moved to the area. They believe she may have taken an unknown amount of pills and may harm herself. Police say she left her cell phone and shoes at home.

Contact Baraboo police at at 608-356-4895 if you have any information.

Baraboo Police Captain Rob Sinden said overnight crews were using drones, working with the Wisconsin DNR to conduct an air search of the area, but were not able to locate Kodie.

An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.
An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.(Kodie Dutcher's family)

Authorities are asking people to not try and search heavily wooded areas or cornfields during overnight hours. They say the terrain in the area could be dangerous. They are also asking people to not go on private property.

They said they appreciate people trying to help and will advise if additional assistance is needed.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Kodie’s aunt Mackenzie Bielicki. “I just kind of thought like she’d be hiding somewhere and went to a friend’s house and we’d find her. We’ve gotta find her.”

“There’s a bunch of information that we’re not ready to release yet that caused us concern for the welfare of this young lady, and we want to do everything we can to get the word out,” said Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has the following recommended criteria for law enforcement to issue an AMBER alert:

• Child must be 17 years of age or younger

• Child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

• Initiating agency must have enough descriptive information about the child, the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help locate the child.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Statewide Medical Group Releases ‘“Risk Chart’ For COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The Texas Medical Association released a chart Monday, that assigned risks of catching COVID-19 to everyday tasks.

News

People burned, property damaged as McLennan County fireworks violations surge over holiday weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A busier-than-normal July Fourth holiday weekend for local first-responders working fireworks-related calls included a mother and baby being flown to a burn center and barrels of hay being destroyed.

News

Vanessa Guillen Case: Latest Update

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Hospital officials keeping a close eye on ICU beds as COVID19 cases increase

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Increases in fireworks violations caused busy weekend for local police

Updated: 10 hours ago

Breaking

Driver killed after car hydroplanes, gets hit by semi on I-35

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A driver whose car hydroplaned and lost control on I-35 in Hill County Monday night was killed after being struck by a semi-trailer.

News

Nurse helps hospital patients celebrate 4th of July

Updated: 10 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Sex trafficking survivor raises funds for Vanessa Guillen's family

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

EMSI employees speak out about company shutting down

Updated: 13 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Our Town

Gatesville: Overtime lawsuit filed against Coryell Memorial Hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A lawsuit has been filed against Coryell County Memorial Hospital.