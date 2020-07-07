Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a missing Texas toddler.

Zimia Whitaker, 2, was last seen at around noon in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center.

Authorities think she may be in grave or immediate danger, the alert says.

She’s believed to be with Zenas Whitaker, 27, who may be driving a brown Ford Fusion with a temporary Texas license tag.

The girl is 2-foot-6, weighs 30 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

Zenas Whitaker is 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

