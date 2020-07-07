Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler

Zimia Whitaker, 2, was last seen at around noon Tuesday in Center. She’s believed to be with Zenas Whitaker, 27. (DPS photos)
Zimia Whitaker, 2, was last seen at around noon Tuesday in Center. She’s believed to be with Zenas Whitaker, 27. (DPS photos)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a missing Texas toddler.

Zimia Whitaker, 2, was last seen at around noon in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center.

Authorities think she may be in grave or immediate danger, the alert says.

She’s believed to be with Zenas Whitaker, 27, who may be driving a brown Ford Fusion with a temporary Texas license tag.

The girl is 2-foot-6, weighs 30 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

Zenas Whitaker is 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

Hall of Fame coach says he’s hopeful about the college football season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Hall of Fame coach who’s retired and living in his Texas hometown says he’s hopeful about the college football season.

Our Town

Waco: Veterans organization seeks crucial volunteer

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Justin Earley
The Veterans One Stop in Waco needs a volunteer to take on an important job screening visitors for COVID19.

Health

TEA announces guidelines for new school year

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The Texas Education Agency released guidelines Tuesday for a return to school that give parents some options as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

State

State Fair of Texas canceled

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Big Tex will be silent this year at Fair Park in Dallas.

Latest News

News

Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities Tuesday evening identified a man who died after his car hydroplaned and was struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 in Central Texas.

Health

Texas reports record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, area count nears 5,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
Texas reported a record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday while the area count rose to nearly 5,000.

News

Someone set a fire in infant clothing department of local Walmart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after someone set a fire deliberately in the infant clothing department of a local Walmart store.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas correctional officer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another veteran Texas correctional officer.

State

Deputy Texas constable wounded, man killed in exchange of gunfire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
A deputy Texas county constable was injured and a man was killed in an early-morning exchange of gunfire at an apartment complex.

News

He was supposed to be in prison less than a year. Instead, he died after contracting COVID-19.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JOLIE MCCULLOUGH
At least 84 Texas state prisoners have died after contracting the coronavirus, including men who were serving short sentences or set to soon go home. As the death count rose, advocates unsuccessfully called on the governor and parole board for early release.