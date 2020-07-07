Advertisement

At libel trial, Depp blasts Amber Heard’s ‘sick’ abuse claim

Actor Johnny Depp introduces a film at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By AP
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Johnny Depp has appeared in a London court, accusing his ex-wife Amber Heard of making “sick” claims that he abused her and falsely branding him a monster.

Depp is suing tabloid newspaper The Sun for libel over an article that branded him a “wife beater.”

Depp strongly denies the claim.

Depp said Tuesday that Heard had depicted him as “this horrible monster ... which was not the case.”

The Sun’s defense relies on Heard’s allegations of 14 incidents of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in locations including Los Angeles, Australia, Japan, the Bahamas and on a private jet.

He denies them all.

Heard is also expected to give evidence during the three-week trial.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

