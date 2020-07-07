Advertisement

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo reading in Portuguese "Federal Police," leaves his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres/file)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo reading in Portuguese "Federal Police," leaves his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres/file)(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
By AP
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity.

Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

The president has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask.

He has said that his history as an athlete would shield him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a “little flu” were he to contract it.

