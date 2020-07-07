Commission named to review BU history, connection to slavery, monuments

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Baylor University Monday announced the 26 members of its Commission on Historic Campus Representations, which is charged with reviewing the history of the school and its founders and early leaders, including connections to slavery and racial injustice; and proposing a plan for documenting that history, and evaluating monuments and buildings “within this complete historical context.”

Baylor’s Board of Regents passed a resolution on June 26 acknowledging the school’s historic connections to slavery from the time the university was chartered on Feb. 1, 1845 and through its first decades of operation.

“The commission will provide guidance on presenting Baylor’s complete history as the University continues striving to foster an environment through which racial equality is inextricably linked to our mission, and in which students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of color know they are valued and loved throughout the Baylor community, both on campus and in all reaches of the Baylor family,” Board of Regent’s Chairman Mark Rountree, said.

"Now is the time for Baylor, as a Christian university, to lead by listening and learning with humility about our past and from voices that have been unheard for years while also taking tangible steps forward. In addition to making an important and visible contribution to today's campus and Baylor community, the Commission's work will create a lasting legacy for future generations of Baylor Bears," Rountree said.

Alicia D.H. Monroe, provost and senior vice president for academic and faculty affairs at the, Baylor College of Medicine and a member, Baylor Board of Regents; Gary Mortenson, professor and dean, Baylor University School of Music and Walter Abercrombie, associate athletics director for Baylor “B” Association will co-chair the commission.

Commission members:

Katie Adair (Doctoral Candidate), President, Graduate Student Association

Joel Allison (B.A. '70), retired President and CEO, Baylor Scott & White Health, and former Chair, Baylor Board of Regents

Jayson Baldridge, Senior, Student-Athlete, Track & Field

Lexy Bogney, Junior, Secretary and Community Coordination Chair, Baylor NAACP

Michael A. Evans Sr. (D.Min. '09), Senior Pastor, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Mansfield, Texas; member, Baylor Board of Regents; and President, Baptist General Convention of Texas

Malcolm Foley (Ph.D. Candidate), Special Advisor to the President for Equity and Campus Engagement

Cheryl Gochis (B.A. '91, M.A. '94), Vice President, Human Resources/Chief Human Resources Officer

Dominque Hill, Director of Wellness and Past-President, Black Faculty and Staff Association

Sutton Houser, Senior, Student Body President

Trent Hughes (B.A. '98), Vice President of Sales, Curazene, and Vice President, Baylor Alumni Board of Advocates

Sher Isada, Junior, University Scholar, and Student Regent

Alan Lefever (B.A. '84), Director, Texas Baptist Historical Collection, and member, Baylor Alumni Board of Advocates

Sandra Lené, Associate Vice President, Operations and Financial Services, Advancement

Mark Lovvorn (B.B.A. '76, B.Acc. '77), Chairman and CEO Providence Bancshares Corp., Dallas, Texas, and member, Baylor Board of Regents

Michael McFarland (B.B.A. '93, Ed.D. '05), Superintendent of Schools, Crowley Independent School District, and member, Baylor Board of Regents

Bill Neilson, M.D., (B.A. '76), retired Associate Dean, Honors College and Clinical Professor, Medical Humanities

Michael Parrish, Ph.D. (B.A. '74, M.A. '76), Linden G. Bowers Professor of American History

Coretta Pittman, Ph.D., Associate Professor of English and Chair-Elect, Faculty Senate

Mia Moody-Ramirez, Ph.D. (M.S.Ed. '98, M.A. '01), Professor and Chair, Journalism, Public Relations and New Media

Marcus Sedberry, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development

Tyrha Lindsey-Warren, Ph.D., Clinical Assistant Professor of Marketing

Doug Weaver, Ph.D., Professor of Religion, Undergraduate Program Director and Director of Church-State Studies

Mya Ellington-Williams, Senior, member, Black Student Union

Ex-officio commission members

Kristy Orr (J.D. '03), Baylor University Board Professional

Todd Copeland, Ph.D. (B.A. '90), Director, Advancement Marketing

Karen Kemp (B.B.A. ’84, M.B.A. ’85), Associate Vice President, University Marketing and Brand Strategy

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.