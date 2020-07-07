Commission named to review BU history, connection to slavery, monuments
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Baylor University Monday announced the 26 members of its Commission on Historic Campus Representations, which is charged with reviewing the history of the school and its founders and early leaders, including connections to slavery and racial injustice; and proposing a plan for documenting that history, and evaluating monuments and buildings “within this complete historical context.”
Baylor’s Board of Regents passed a resolution on June 26 acknowledging the school’s historic connections to slavery from the time the university was chartered on Feb. 1, 1845 and through its first decades of operation.
“The commission will provide guidance on presenting Baylor’s complete history as the University continues striving to foster an environment through which racial equality is inextricably linked to our mission, and in which students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of color know they are valued and loved throughout the Baylor community, both on campus and in all reaches of the Baylor family,” Board of Regent’s Chairman Mark Rountree, said.
"Now is the time for Baylor, as a Christian university, to lead by listening and learning with humility about our past and from voices that have been unheard for years while also taking tangible steps forward. In addition to making an important and visible contribution to today's campus and Baylor community, the Commission's work will create a lasting legacy for future generations of Baylor Bears," Rountree said.
Alicia D.H. Monroe, provost and senior vice president for academic and faculty affairs at the, Baylor College of Medicine and a member, Baylor Board of Regents; Gary Mortenson, professor and dean, Baylor University School of Music and Walter Abercrombie, associate athletics director for Baylor “B” Association will co-chair the commission.
Commission members:
Katie Adair (Doctoral Candidate), President, Graduate Student Association
Joel Allison (B.A. '70), retired President and CEO, Baylor Scott & White Health, and former Chair, Baylor Board of Regents
Jayson Baldridge, Senior, Student-Athlete, Track & Field
Lexy Bogney, Junior, Secretary and Community Coordination Chair, Baylor NAACP
Michael A. Evans Sr. (D.Min. '09), Senior Pastor, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Mansfield, Texas; member, Baylor Board of Regents; and President, Baptist General Convention of Texas
Malcolm Foley (Ph.D. Candidate), Special Advisor to the President for Equity and Campus Engagement
Cheryl Gochis (B.A. '91, M.A. '94), Vice President, Human Resources/Chief Human Resources Officer
Dominque Hill, Director of Wellness and Past-President, Black Faculty and Staff Association
Sutton Houser, Senior, Student Body President
Trent Hughes (B.A. '98), Vice President of Sales, Curazene, and Vice President, Baylor Alumni Board of Advocates
Sher Isada, Junior, University Scholar, and Student Regent
Alan Lefever (B.A. '84), Director, Texas Baptist Historical Collection, and member, Baylor Alumni Board of Advocates
Sandra Lené, Associate Vice President, Operations and Financial Services, Advancement
Mark Lovvorn (B.B.A. '76, B.Acc. '77), Chairman and CEO Providence Bancshares Corp., Dallas, Texas, and member, Baylor Board of Regents
Michael McFarland (B.B.A. '93, Ed.D. '05), Superintendent of Schools, Crowley Independent School District, and member, Baylor Board of Regents
Bill Neilson, M.D., (B.A. '76), retired Associate Dean, Honors College and Clinical Professor, Medical Humanities
Michael Parrish, Ph.D. (B.A. '74, M.A. '76), Linden G. Bowers Professor of American History
Coretta Pittman, Ph.D., Associate Professor of English and Chair-Elect, Faculty Senate
Mia Moody-Ramirez, Ph.D. (M.S.Ed. '98, M.A. '01), Professor and Chair, Journalism, Public Relations and New Media
Marcus Sedberry, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development
Tyrha Lindsey-Warren, Ph.D., Clinical Assistant Professor of Marketing
Doug Weaver, Ph.D., Professor of Religion, Undergraduate Program Director and Director of Church-State Studies
Mya Ellington-Williams, Senior, member, Black Student Union
Ex-officio commission members
Kristy Orr (J.D. '03), Baylor University Board Professional
Todd Copeland, Ph.D. (B.A. '90), Director, Advancement Marketing
Karen Kemp (B.B.A. ’84, M.B.A. ’85), Associate Vice President, University Marketing and Brand Strategy
