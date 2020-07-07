Deputy Texas constable wounded, man killed in exchange of gunfire

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a deputy constable was shot and wounded and a man was killed after gunfire broke out when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

The shooting happened early Tuesday in Harris County.

Authorities say two officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment when a man shot one of the officers in the stomach.

The officers returned fire, killing the man.

The wounded constable is expected to make a full recovery.

