Deputy Texas constable wounded, man killed in exchange of gunfire
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a deputy constable was shot and wounded and a man was killed after gunfire broke out when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.
The shooting happened early Tuesday in Harris County.
Authorities say two officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment when a man shot one of the officers in the stomach.
The officers returned fire, killing the man.
The wounded constable is expected to make a full recovery.
