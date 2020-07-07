Driver killed after car hydroplanes, gets hit by semi on I-35

ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - A driver was killed Monday in a wreck involving a semi truck on Interstate 35 in Hill County.

According to a spokesman with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, the fatal crash happened around 7 p.m. on I-35 northbound near mile-marker 359 when a Hyundai Accent hydroplaned and lost control before it was hit by an approaching truck tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard, who was no other injuries were reported.

“Slowing down during wet weather driving conditions can reduce the chances of your vehicle hydroplaning,” Howard said.

The investigation is still active, Howard said.

DPS was waiting for next-of-kin to be notified before releasing the identify of the deceased.

