Gatesville: Overtime lawsuit filed against Coryell Memorial Hospital

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A lawsuit has been filed against Coryell County Memorial Hospital.

According to attorney Josh Sanford, "a few hundred" employees from the hospital didn't receive overtime payments and are now suing the hospital.

The hospital didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Sanford did say the hospital has communicated with him frequently.

“We have found that the hospital is very cooperative they aren’t trying to frustrate us,” he said.

“I feel like we will find out what all these hard workers are owed,” he said.

