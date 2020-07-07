Advertisement

GOP worries Trump’s divisive June imperils Senate control

President Donald Trump began June with his Bible-clutching photo op outside a church after authorities used chemicals and batons to scatter peaceful demonstrators, and the month never got less jarring or divisive. (File)
President Donald Trump began June with his Bible-clutching photo op outside a church after authorities used chemicals and batons to scatter peaceful demonstrators, and the month never got less jarring or divisive. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump began June with his Bible-clutching photo op outside a church after authorities used chemicals and batons to scatter peaceful demonstrators, and the month never got less jarring or divisive.

It ended up including his refusal to drop Confederate commanders' names from military bases and his playing down of a resurgent coronavirus pandemic in the South and West.

Now, some Republicans are expressing concern about the month's impact on their party's ability to hold the Senate.

They’re worried about polls showing fading public confidence in Mr. Trumps’ job performance and asking if he’s hurting the GOP brand.

