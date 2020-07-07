Advertisement

Heat will stay stuck on extra high for July in most of US

The United States is baking through an extra hot week and it's only going to get hotter. Meteorologists say temperatures will be stuck with above normal temperatures through July, if not longer.
By AP
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The United States is baking through an extra hot week and it's only going to get hotter. Meteorologists say temperatures will be stuck with above normal temperatures through July, if not longer.

This heat may not be record-breaking but it is unusually persistent and widespread in the nation.

Relief is hard to find.

Much of the South will have heat indices soaring past 100 by the end of this week.

Next week even places like Wisconsin may feel triple digit heat.

Meteorologists warn that people have to be careful, staying indoors and drinking plenty of water.

