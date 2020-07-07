Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Army commander has confirmed that the remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belonged to a 20-year-old soldier who vanished more than two months ago from the Texas base. A day earlier, an attorney for Spc. Vanessa Guillén's family had said Army officials told the family at their Houston home that the remains were hers. Investigators have said that Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier who took his own life last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump’s election efforts. That's according to an Associated Press analysis of government data that was released Monday. Many of the Trump-connected businesses were among the first to be approved for a loan in early April. All told, the Trump supporters who run these companies have collectively contributed at least $11.1 million since May 2015 to committees supporting Trump. Each donor gave at least $20,000. Trump's campaign calls the program a resounding success.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hospitalizations across Texas have more than doubled in the last two weeks _ rising to 8,698 people in hospitals on Monday. Local officials across Texas say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. Along the Texas-Mexico border, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said over the weekend that two severely ill patients were flown hundreds of miles north to Dallas and San Antonio because hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley were at full capacity. Texas surged past 8,000 statewide hospitalizations for the first time over the Fourth of July weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal data shows Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's broadcasting company in Houston was among the Texas companies that received a government loan in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Patrick spokeswoman Sherry Sylvester said received $179,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. She says the money was used to cover the payroll and expenses of 13 employees. Patrick's political career was launched on conservative talk radio. The Paycheck Protection Program is the centerpiece of the federal government’s plan to rescue an economy devastated by shutdowns and uncertainty. The