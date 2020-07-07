Advertisement

Kanye for president?

Kanye West spent time at the White House as a guest of President Donald Trump,and now it appears he wants to return to the Executive Mansion not as a visitor, but the occupant. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke/file)
Kanye West spent time at the White House as a guest of President Donald Trump,and now it appears he wants to return to the Executive Mansion not as a visitor, but the occupant. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke/file)(KY3)
By AP
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Kanye West spent time at the White House as a guest of President Donald Trump, even wearing a MAGA hat as he did.

Now it appears he wants to return to the Executive Mansion not as a visitor, but the occupant.

West announced on Twitter over the weekend that he was running for president.

He didn't say in which party he plans to run.

His effort faces some obstacles already.

Some states have already passed their deadlines for candidates to get on the presidential ballot, meaning he'd have to rely on write-in votes to succeed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

