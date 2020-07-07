Mexico’s president heads to Washington for meeting with Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) - For his first foreign trip as president, Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador is travelling to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, a leader who has repeatedly used Mexico as a piñata to rally his base.

The visit comes just four months before U.S. elections and it has many Mexicans cringing.

Mr. Trump has insulted them, threatened crippling tariffs to strong-arm Mexico into an uncomfortable role in U.S. immigration policy and insisted they will pay for the border wall.

But López Obrador has had a surprisingly warm relationship with Mr. Trump.

Both presidents talk about a friendship that seems to stem from their unapologetically nationalist agendas.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)