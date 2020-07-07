North Korea rejects talks as US envoy arrives in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea says it has no immediate intent to resume a dialogue with the United States as a U.S. representative begins a trip to South Korea for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy.

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is to discuss cooperation on issues including North Korea during his meetings with officials in South Korea and Japan this week.

Analysts believe North Korea is focusing on bettering its bargaining position before the U.S. elections and will avoid serious talks for now.

A North Korean official also ridiculed South Korean calls for revived negotiations between the U.S. and the North, saying it has lost its relevance as a mediator.

