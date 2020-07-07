Advertisement

One More Day Of Rain Before Heat Cranks Up!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy again today since more scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop-up this morning and during the afternoon too. Enjoy any rain that you get today because those rain chances are dropping out of the forecast with high temperatures boosting up starting tomorrow. We’ll begin the day Tuesday with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s with a few scattered showers in Central Texas. Rain during the morning is expected to be mostly light with maybe a stray downpour here or there. Later today, however, when rain chances go up to near 50%, more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely produce steadier downpours, lightning, and maybe some gusty winds too. With the high rain chances, afternoon temperatures are expected to warm only into the mid-to-upper 80s. Despite the cooler-than-normal weather, afternoon heat index values should still climb into the mid-90s.

Tuesday’s afternoon rain should hang on through the first part of the night but we’ll be mostly rain-free by midnight. Once the rain stops tonight, it’ll unfortunately not return for quite some time. Yes, there may be a stray shower Wednesday, but rain chances are down to 10% and will drop to 0% on Thursday. The non-existent rain chances will be accompanied by a big boost in temperatures. Afternoon highs Wednesday will be close to average in the mid 90s but heat index values will be as high as 105°. High temperatures should warm near and above 100° this Thursday through next Thursday with heat index values climbing as high as 110° this weekend as early next week.

