Advertisement

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again. (File)
The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again. (File)(WTOK)
By AP
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again.

That's according to doctors, nurses and some lawmakers.

The new shortages come as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs.

Deborah Burger is president of National Nurses United.

She says there are shortages of gowns, hair covers, shoe covers, masks and N95 masks.

Democratic members of Congress want the Trump administration to devise a national strategy to acquire and distribute gear in anticipation of the crisis worsening into the fall.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas correctional officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another veteran Texas correctional officer.

Health

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in Central Texas; more than 4,600 cases confirmed

Updated: 3 hours ago
The new coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Central Texas where the total number of confirmed cases rose to more than 4,600 Monday while the statewide total increased to more than 200,000.

Health

Texas medical group releases ‘risk chart’ for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The Texas Medical Association released a chart Monday, that assigned risks of catching COVID-19 to everyday tasks.

Health

AIDS report: Kids are lagging and COVID-19 is harming care

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By AP
New numbers on the global AIDS epidemic are showing some big successes, but also some tragic failures.

Latest News

Health

Several Texas cities worry hospitals may run out of beds in two weeks or sooner

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By VALERIA OLIVARES
As local officials express concerns that their hospitals could be overloaded with coronavirus patients, some are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to empower local governments to issue stay-at-home orders.

Health

COVID: 19: Texas case count rises by 7,300, area count tops 4,000

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The state reported more than 7,300 new cases of COVID-19 and the regional count rose by almost 400 on the first day of the long Independence Day weekend Friday.

Health

Area hospitals OK for now, despite COVID-19 surge

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately
Area hospitals are managing the surge in COVID-19 cases in some area counties, but planners are considering what to do if they no longer can.

Health

McLennan County Jail starts testing inmates for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
With dozens of jailers quarantined for COVID-19,, inmates at the McLennan County Jail are now being tested for the virus, too.

Health

Texas governor issues face mask order; violators could be fined

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas that includes fines for violators.

Health

Wanted: Hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Researchers are looking for hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study.