Advertisement

Rain Comes to an End & Heat/Humidity Take Over

100°+ Heat For The Rest of The Week and Weekend
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain continues to move south through Central Texas where temperatures are in the 70s. Ongoing flooding from earlier heavy rain will continue to drain this afternoon. A few stronger storms may produce heavy downpours, small hail and/or gusty winds up to 50 mph. North of this area, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Stronger storms may produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Once the rain stops tonight, it’ll unfortunately not return for quite some time. Yes, there may be a stray shower Wednesday, but rain chances are down to 10% and will drop to 0% on Thursday. The non-existent rain chances will be accompanied by a big boost in temperatures. Afternoon highs Wednesday will be close to average in the mid 90s but heat index values will be as high as 105°.

The Texas Summer heat and humidity will turn up for the rest of the week, with increasing temperatures as we approach the weekend. Heat index values by the end of the week will range in the 100 to 110 degree range. Hot and dry weather will continue into the weekend, with triple- digit high temperatures expected region wide. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in shaded areas if you’re outdoors!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast

Updated: 39 minutes ago

7 Day Forecast

One More Day Of Rain Before Heat Cranks Up!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Heat will stay stuck on extra high for July in most of US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
The United States is baking through an extra hot week and it's only going to get hotter. Meteorologists say temperatures will be stuck with above normal temperatures through July, if not longer.

Weather

Death toll from flooding in Japan reaches 55, dozen missing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
Soldiers used boats to rescue residents as floodwater flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns as heavy rain and floods spread across the region.

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Tuesday Midday Fastcast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rain sticking around today!

Forecast

Sean's Tuesday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Another Day, Another Downpour But Rain Ending Soon!

Weather

Tropical Storm Edouard moves through Atlantic away from US

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By AP
Tropical Storm Edouard is moving through the Atlantic Ocean away from the continental United States.

Weather

40 dead in Japan floods, as more areas warned of heavy rain

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
The death toll from three days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan has risen to 40.

7 Day Forecast

Rain & Pleasant Temps Today & Tomorrow...Heat Takes Over by Week’s End

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT