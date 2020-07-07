Rain Comes to an End & Heat/Humidity Take Over

Rain continues to move south through Central Texas where temperatures are in the 70s. Ongoing flooding from earlier heavy rain will continue to drain this afternoon. A few stronger storms may produce heavy downpours, small hail and/or gusty winds up to 50 mph. North of this area, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Stronger storms may produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Once the rain stops tonight, it’ll unfortunately not return for quite some time. Yes, there may be a stray shower Wednesday, but rain chances are down to 10% and will drop to 0% on Thursday. The non-existent rain chances will be accompanied by a big boost in temperatures. Afternoon highs Wednesday will be close to average in the mid 90s but heat index values will be as high as 105°.

The Texas Summer heat and humidity will turn up for the rest of the week, with increasing temperatures as we approach the weekend. Heat index values by the end of the week will range in the 100 to 110 degree range. Hot and dry weather will continue into the weekend, with triple- digit high temperatures expected region wide. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in shaded areas if you’re outdoors!

