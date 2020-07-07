Russian space official, ex-journalist, charged with treason

MOSCOW (AP) - An adviser to the director of Russia’s state space corporation has been detained on treason charges.

Ivan Safronov, an adviser to Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin was detained in Moscow by agents of the Federal Security Service, the main KGB successor agency.

The security service said Tuesday that Safronov is accused of relaying sensitive information to a spy agency of an unspecified NATO member.

Roscosmos said in a statement that the charges didn’t relate to Safronov’s work for the corporation, which he joined in May.

Prior to that, Safronov worked as a correspondent for two business newspapers.

Many fellow journalists questioned the treason charges.

One of his former newspaper’s openly rejecting them as “absurd.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)