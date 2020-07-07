Advertisement

Someone set a fire in infant clothing department of local Walmart

Employees used extinguishers to douse the flames before firefighters arrived. (MGN/file)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities were investigating Tuesday after someone set a fire deliberately in the infant clothing department of the Walmart Supercenter at 6801 West Adams Ave. in Temple.

Crews responded at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Employees used extinguishers to douse the flames before firefighters arrived.

Investigators are working with police and Walmart to obtain video footage and photos of the suspects and their vehicle.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Fire Marshal’s anonymous tip line at (254) 298-5955.

