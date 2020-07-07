Statewide Medical Group Releases ‘“Risk Chart’ For COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Medical Association released a chart Monday, that assigned risks of catching COVID-19 to everyday tasks.

The chart ranges from things like pumping gas or getting takeout, which are considered low risk, to things like working out in a gym and going to a bar, which are on the high end.

The Texas Medical Association released a chart Monday, that assigned risks of catching COVID-19 to everyday tasks. (Texas Medical Association)

Doctor John Carlo with the Texas Medical Association told Dallas radio station WBAP that they created the chart based on what they know now about Coronavirus.

“It’s based on what we think we know about how Coronavirus transmission is occurring,” Carlo said.

For more information from the Texas Medical Association about COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.