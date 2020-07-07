Advertisement

TEA announces guidelines for new school year

The Texas Education Agency released guidelines Tuesday for a return to school as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. (MGN)
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Education Agency released guidelines Tuesday for a return to school that give parents some options as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The guidance, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said, “will provide flexibility both to parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis.”

“The state is and remains committed to providing a high-quality education to all Texas students, while ensuring the health and safety of students, teachers, staff and families.”

Under the guidelines, on-campus instruction will be available to parents who prefer their children to learn in school, but parents may also opt for remote learning, although they must agree to commit to it for a full grading period.

Students, teachers, staff and visitors must be screened before they’re allowed on campus and face coverings may be required, consistent with the governor’s order now in effect that requires face masks in counties with 20 or more active COVID-19 cases.

The governor’s current order exempts children younger than 10.

Districts have the option of establishing a phased return to campus instruction over a period as long as three weeks at the start of the school year.

School districts are required to post a summary of their COVID-19 mitigation plans at least a week before the start of on-campus activities and instruction.

In classrooms where space permits, desks must be positioned at least six feet apart and in classrooms where children are regularly within six feet of each other, schools must plan for more frequent hand washing or sanitizing and should consider increased airflow from outside the building.

