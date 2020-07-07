Advertisement

Trump increasingly turning to executive orders, more to come

President Donald Trump is setting a brisk pace in issuing executive orders this year and he’s just getting started. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is setting a brisk pace in issuing executive orders this year and he’s just getting started as he tries to position himself as a man of action on everything from foreign policy to racial justice in an election year.

The impact of some of the orders is less than meets the eye, though.

Mr. Trump has so far issued 33 executive orders this year, though he was a critic of such actions when running for office.

An executive order can have the same effect as a federal law, but its impact can be fleeting.

Congress can pass a new law to override an executive order and future presidents can undo them.

