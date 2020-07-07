Waco: Veterans organization seeks crucial volunteer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Veterans One Stop in Waco needs a volunteer to take on an important job manning the front desk, including taking calls and screening visitors for COVID19.

The organization offers a variety of services to area veterans and the front desk position is a valuable one.

The volunteer selected for the job will have to attend eight hours of Military Veteran Peer Network training.

Those interested in stepping up may call (254) 297-7171 for more information

