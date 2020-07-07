Advertisement

Wall Street follows solid stock market rally with pullback

Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(KY3)
By AP
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, as the market gave back some of the big gains it made the past couple of weeks.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, snapping a five-day winning streak.

Stocks sank more across the Atlantic after the European Union said this year’s recession will be deeper than earlier forecast.

Gold and silver prices rose, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Hiring soared in May as mass layoffs eased

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
The job market took a big step toward healing in May.

Business

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By AP
Tax procrastinators, your time is running out.

Business

Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide uptick for markets

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street is closing higher, joining a worldwide uptick by markets on Monday, as stocks push higher on hopes that the economy can continue its turnaround despite all the challenges ahead of it.

Business

Treasury names 700,000 small businesses receiving government loans

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
The Treasury Department says it is releasing on Monday the names of more than 700,000 companies that received funds from the government’s small business lending program.

Latest News

Business

Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By AP
The Supreme Court has upheld a 1991 law that bars robocalls to cellphones.

Business

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By AP
A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. The pipeline has been carrying oil for three years.

Business

Activity in services sector shows big rebound in June

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By AP
Activity in the U.S. services sector showed a big rebound in June but future improvement could be jeopardized by the resurgence of coronavirus cases in many parts of the country.

Business

World stocks mostly dip with US closed for holiday

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
|
By AP
World stock markets dipped in Europe after gains in Asia. Trading was somewhat subdued Friday however due to the long holiday weekend in the U.S.

Business

Stocks rise on jobs data, S&P 500 ends week with solid gain

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
Stocks closed Thursday after a report showed the U.S. job market continues to climb out of the crater created by the coronavirus pandemic in the spring.

Business

US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By AP
U.S. employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June.