Advertisement

Activities ranked by COVID-19 risk level

Texas Medical Association releases COVID-19 risk chart
The Texas Medical Association released a chart Monday, that assigned risks of catching COVID-19 to everyday tasks.
The Texas Medical Association released a chart Monday, that assigned risks of catching COVID-19 to everyday tasks.(Texas Medical Association)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Medical Association released a chart that ranks activities like pumping gas or sending your kids to school by their COVID-19 risk level.

According to its website, the risk levels are based on input from the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force and Committee on Infectious Diseases, who worked from the assumption that – no matter the activity – participants were taking as many safety precautions as they can.

What’s more risky: spending an hour at a playground or grocery shopping? Going to a beach or going camping? The Texas Medical Association weighs in.
What’s more risky: spending an hour at a playground or grocery shopping? Going to a beach or going camping? The Texas Medical Association weighs in.(Texas Medical Association)

The levels were made on the basis that participants were taking as many safety precautions as possible, regardless of the activity, according to the site, including wearing masks, maintaining six-feet of distance and washing hands.

Some local residents say the chart is helpful in deciding if certain activities are worth the risk.

“If people understand why an activity is dangerous if they’re going to go do it they can do it with safety in mind. So if I say ‘ok I want to go to a bar, I’m going to find out why its unsafe, and take steps to protect myself and those around me,” Brevin Earl said.

The list ranks getting your mail, pumping gas and getting takeout from a restaurant as low risk.

More than 30 activities are ranked and assigned a number one through nine, and given the risk level of low risk, low-moderate, moderate risk, moderate-high or high risk.

Among those in the high risk category are going to a bar, attending a church service with more than 500 people, going to a sports stadium or music concert.

According to the chart, sending your child to school, camp or daycare is moderate risk at level six.

When it comes to eating out, the Texas Medical Association says takeout is the safest, low risk option, eating outside at a restaurant is low-moderate risk, eating inside a restaurant is considered moderate-high and eating at a buffet is listed in the high risk category.

The chart also identifies attending a backyard barbecue and having dinner at someone else’s house as moderate risk.

Texas Medical Association COVID-19 risk levels.
Texas Medical Association COVID-19 risk levels.(Megan Vanselow)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Texas reports record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, area count nears 5,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported a record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday while the area count rose to nearly 5,000.

Health

TEA announces guidelines for new school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The Texas Education Agency released guidelines Tuesday for a return to school that give parents some options as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas correctional officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another veteran Texas correctional officer.

Health

Doctors say experimental treatment may have rid man of HIV

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By AP
Doctors say a Brazilian man who was infected with the AIDS virus has shown no sign of it for more than a year since he stopped HIV medicines after an intense experimental drug therapy aimed at purging hidden, dormant virus from his body.

Latest News

Health

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By AP
The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again.

Health

Texas medical group releases ‘risk chart’ for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The Texas Medical Association released a chart Monday, that assigned risks of catching COVID-19 to everyday tasks.

Health

AIDS report: Kids are lagging and COVID-19 is harming care

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
|
By AP
New numbers on the global AIDS epidemic are showing some big successes, but also some tragic failures.

Health

Several Texas cities worry hospitals may run out of beds in two weeks or sooner

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By VALERIA OLIVARES
As local officials express concerns that their hospitals could be overloaded with coronavirus patients, some are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to empower local governments to issue stay-at-home orders.

Health

COVID: 19: Texas case count rises by 7,300, area count tops 4,000

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The state reported more than 7,300 new cases of COVID-19 and the regional count rose by almost 400 on the first day of the long Independence Day weekend Friday.

Health

Area hospitals OK for now, despite COVID-19 surge

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately
Area hospitals are managing the surge in COVID-19 cases in some area counties, but planners are considering what to do if they no longer can.