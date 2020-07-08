Back To Summer Today: Heat, Humidity, And Nearly No Rain

After record-setting rainfall in Central Texas Tuesday, we’re being thrust right back into normal summertime weather with ample heat and humidity for the foreseeable future. There is the low potential for maybe a stray late-day shower or storm near I-45 but today is expected to stay rain-free. High temperatures today should warm into the low-to-mid 90s but the ever-present humidity will push heat index values into the triple-digits, climbing as high as 105°. Partly cloudy skies this morning should give way to more sunshine later today.

Sunshine hangs around Central Texas through the weekend and through next week thanks to high pressure moving back in. Temperatures continue to steadily climb Thursday and Friday into the upper 90s with a heat index as high as 106°. As high pressure strengthens this weekend, Central Texas temperatures will climb even more. Saturday and Sunday, expect temperatures between 100° and 105° with heat indices as hot as 110°. We’ll continue to see the triple-digits all week next week too, but temperatures will slightly cool off from near 104° Monday to near 100° Friday.

