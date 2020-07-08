Advertisement

Back To Summer Today: Heat, Humidity, And Nearly No Rain

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After record-setting rainfall in Central Texas Tuesday, we’re being thrust right back into normal summertime weather with ample heat and humidity for the foreseeable future. There is the low potential for maybe a stray late-day shower or storm near I-45 but today is expected to stay rain-free. High temperatures today should warm into the low-to-mid 90s but the ever-present humidity will push heat index values into the triple-digits, climbing as high as 105°. Partly cloudy skies this morning should give way to more sunshine later today.

Sunshine hangs around Central Texas through the weekend and through next week thanks to high pressure moving back in. Temperatures continue to steadily climb Thursday and Friday into the upper 90s with a heat index as high as 106°. As high pressure strengthens this weekend, Central Texas temperatures will climb even more. Saturday and Sunday, expect temperatures between 100° and 105° with heat indices as hot as 110°. We’ll continue to see the triple-digits all week next week too, but temperatures will slightly cool off from near 104° Monday to near 100° Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Wednesday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rain and thunderstorms are gone and the heat is on!

7 Day Forecast

Rain Comes to an End & Heat/Humidity Take Over

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast

Updated: 14 hours ago

7 Day Forecast

One More Day Of Rain Before Heat Cranks Up!

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Heat will stay stuck on extra high for July in most of US

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By AP
The United States is baking through an extra hot week and it's only going to get hotter. Meteorologists say temperatures will be stuck with above normal temperatures through July, if not longer.

Weather

Death toll from flooding in Japan reaches 55, dozen missing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By AP
Soldiers used boats to rescue residents as floodwater flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns as heavy rain and floods spread across the region.

Forecast

Sean's Tuesday Midday Fastcast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Rain sticking around today!

Forecast

Sean's Tuesday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT
Another Day, Another Downpour But Rain Ending Soon!

Weather

Tropical Storm Edouard moves through Atlantic away from US

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By AP
Tropical Storm Edouard is moving through the Atlantic Ocean away from the continental United States.

Weather

40 dead in Japan floods, as more areas warned of heavy rain

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By AP
The death toll from three days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan has risen to 40.