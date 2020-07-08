Belton: City initiates first stage of water conservation program

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Belton Wednesday initiated Stage 1 drought conditions because of high water use.

Stage 1 involves voluntary water conservation.

The city also asked water customers to discontinue or limit outside watering to the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 a.m. to midnight on Sundays and Thursdays for those whose addresses end in even numbers and to Saturdays and Wednesdays for those whose addresses end in odd numbers.

Due to high water usage, the City of Belton is initiating Stage 1 drought conditions. One of the triggers for Stage 1, or drought watch, is when treated water in the elevated storage tanks does not refill to 80% capacity overnight.

“Although the city is able to fully fill the tanks overnight, significant irrigation usage causes the level in the tanks to drop, resulting in low water pressure throughout the city,” officials said in a press release.

Additional information about drought stages and water use restrictions is available online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.