Belton: City, United Way create program to assist residents impacted by COVID-19

The City of Belton and the United Way of Central Texas have partnered to create a program to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and who have fallen behind on utility payments. (File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Belton and the United Way of Central Texas have partnered to create a program to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and who have fallen behind on utility payments.

The assistance is available only to Belton residents who are Belton utility customers.

The Belton City Council authorized $10,000 in funding in May to the COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund.

Officials say the funding is sufficient to help about 50 households

To apply for assistance, residents must complete and return a form provided by the United Way and must provide such additional documentation as photo IDs, paycheck stabs and current utility bills.

Residents with questions may contact covidrelief@uwct.org.

