Advertisement

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Searchers recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Specialized divers were searching the bottom of Lake Coeur d'Alene for the remaining two victims, sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins said.

“Our No. 1 goal is to find those last two victims,‘' he said, noting they are likely more than 125 feet (40 meters) below the surface of the popular lake.

One of the aircraft in the Sunday collision was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which conducts charter flights for tourists over the lake, the sheriff's office said.

The plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot.

The sheriff’s office has identified the pilot as Neil Lunt, 58, of Liberty Lake, Washington. One passenger was identified as Sean K. Fredrickson, a golf instructor from Lake Oswego, Oregon. Also killed were his children, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. Their names were not released. Another man on the plane has not been identified.

April Upchurch, Fredrickson’s wife and mother of the three children, asked people to keep her family in their prayers.

`I am reeling from the loss,” she said. “But take solace in the fact that they were on an adventure and so excited for their first sea plane ride.‘'

The second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying two people and was registered in Lewiston, Idaho, the sheriff's office said. The identities of the people onboard have not been released.

Higgins said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were on the scene.

The planes collided near Powderhorn Bay, and recreational boaters rushed to the scene, but no survivors were found.

Higgins said the wreckage of the two airplanes is strewn across about 500 yards of the lake bottom. After all the bodies are recovered, the wreckage will eventually be lifted out of the lake.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Masks will be mandatory in many Texas schools when they reopen this fall, education agency says

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ALIYYA SWABY
The mask requirement doesn't apply to students younger than 10. The Texas Education Agency guidelines also require schools to post coronavirus prevention plans and encourage hand-washing.

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

National Politics

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 56 minutes ago
In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

News

TEA offers guidance on reopening of schools in the fall

Updated: 57 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Hall of Fame coach says he’s hopeful about the college football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Coronavirus

President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

News

Victim of deadly shooting outside local convenience store identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police Monday identified the 22-year-old victim of a weekend shooting outside a local convenience store.

Health

Texas reports record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, area count nears 5,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported a record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday while the area count rose to nearly 5,000.

Health

TEA announces guidelines for new school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The Texas Education Agency released guidelines Tuesday for a return to school that give parents some options as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.