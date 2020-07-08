CBP: Man from Mexico found ill from heat in Texas dies

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - Officials say a 39-year-old man from Mexico has died after he was found unconscious from a heat-related illness on a South Texas roadside.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that a passerby alerted the Border Patrol on Saturday to the man, who was lying on the side of a road near Roma, about 50 miles west of McAllen.

CBP says that after being hospitalized, the man went into cardiac arrest Tuesday and died.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)