CBP: Man from Mexico found ill from heat in Texas dies

Officials say a 39-year-old man from Mexico has died after he was found unconscious from a heat-related illness on a South Texas roadside. (File)
Officials say a 39-year-old man from Mexico has died after he was found unconscious from a heat-related illness on a South Texas roadside.
By AP
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - Officials say a 39-year-old man from Mexico has died after he was found unconscious from a heat-related illness on a South Texas roadside.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that a passerby alerted the Border Patrol on Saturday to the man, who was lying on the side of a road near Roma, about 50 miles west of McAllen.

CBP says that after being hospitalized, the man went into cardiac arrest Tuesday and died.

