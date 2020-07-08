Dad fires gun after losing to son in arm-wrestling bout

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - This is the case of someone being a sore loser if there ever was one.

Police in Florence, Ky., say an intoxicated man lost a series of arm-wrestling matches with his son Monday.

And when his arms failed to carry him to victory, he armed himself with a gun and fired two shots into the ceiling as his son walked up the stairs of the house.

Between the arm-wrestling defeats and firing the weapon, authorities also say 55-year-old Curtis Zimmerman got into a fight with his son.

Police were sent to Zimmerman's home, where he was arrested after an 8-hour standoff.

He's charged with wanton endangerment.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the incident.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)