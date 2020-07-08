Advertisement

FDA warns labs of COVID-19 test with false positives

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning labs and healthcare providers that a common COVID-19 test is providing false positive results.

The BD Max System COVID-19 diagnostic test from Becton Dickinson is showing an error rate of 3-percent false positives.

The nasal swab based test was given an emergency authorization from the FDA on April 8.

The FDA is recommending patients confirm their results with an alternative authorized test.

The company is working with the FDA to resolve the problem.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

