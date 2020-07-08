Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

The interview will air on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts on Tuesday and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Masks will be mandatory in many Texas schools when they reopen this fall, education agency says

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ALIYYA SWABY
The mask requirement doesn't apply to students younger than 10. The Texas Education Agency guidelines also require schools to post coronavirus prevention plans and encourage hand-washing.

News

TEA offers guidance on reopening of schools in the fall

Updated: 57 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Hall of Fame coach says he’s hopeful about the college football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Victim of deadly shooting outside local convenience store identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police Monday identified the 22-year-old victim of a weekend shooting outside a local convenience store.

Health

Texas reports record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, area count nears 5,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported a record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday while the area count rose to nearly 5,000.

Latest News

Health

TEA announces guidelines for new school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The Texas Education Agency released guidelines Tuesday for a return to school that give parents some options as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

News

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a missing Texas toddler.

News

Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities Tuesday evening identified a man who died after his car hydroplaned and was struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 in Central Texas.

State

State Fair of Texas canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Big Tex will be silent this year at Fair Park in Dallas.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas correctional officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another veteran Texas correctional officer.

News

Someone set a fire in infant clothing department of local Walmart

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after someone set a fire deliberately in the infant clothing department of a local Walmart store.